Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $134.70

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $134.70 and last traded at $132.60, with a volume of 211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.40.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. Merck KGaA had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter.

Merck KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

