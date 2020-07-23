Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €110.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €110.00 ($123.60) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($137.08) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC set a €101.00 ($113.48) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($105.62) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €108.50 ($121.91).

Shares of MRK stock opened at €112.85 ($126.80) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €106.64. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($86.07) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($129.21).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

