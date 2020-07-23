Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €110.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €110.00 ($123.60) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($137.08) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC set a €101.00 ($113.48) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($105.62) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €108.50 ($121.91).

Shares of MRK stock opened at €112.85 ($126.80) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €106.64. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($86.07) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($129.21).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

