Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Mercadolibre by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,654,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,303,000 after acquiring an additional 253,078 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mercadolibre by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,524,000 after acquiring an additional 158,150 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Mercadolibre by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,338,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,337,000 after acquiring an additional 110,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mercadolibre by 519.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,428 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Mercadolibre by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 696,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,706,000 after acquiring an additional 254,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,019.39 on Thursday. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $1,125.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $951.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $718.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $775.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $846.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $800.65.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

