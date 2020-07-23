Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 37,044 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 37,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $3,904,067.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,718,902 shares in the company, valued at $813,495,081.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,273 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total transaction of $1,583,810.10.

On Monday, July 13th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 6,127 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $615,763.50.

On Thursday, July 9th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25.

Shares of MEDP opened at $110.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.22. Medpace Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $111.31.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

