Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 37,044 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 37,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $3,904,067.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,718,902 shares in the company, valued at $813,495,081.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,273 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total transaction of $1,583,810.10.
- On Monday, July 13th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 6,127 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $615,763.50.
- On Thursday, July 9th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25.
Shares of MEDP opened at $110.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.22. Medpace Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $111.31.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
