Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $2,033,623.88 in Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 19,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $2,033,623.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,944,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $110.22 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $230.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

