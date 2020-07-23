Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman Sells 88,368 Shares of Stock

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 88,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $2,614,809.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 540,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,005,171.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Roxanne Oulman sold 11,956 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $326,877.04.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 7,862 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $169,661.96.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $29.91 on Thursday. Medallia has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,984,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997,579 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,455,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,160 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,502,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,156 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,601,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after buying an additional 1,137,019 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

