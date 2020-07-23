Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maxar Technologies in a report released on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $21.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.38). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2,059.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 544,213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 504.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,762,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,542,000 after purchasing an additional 79,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

