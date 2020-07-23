Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Matador Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Matador Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $9.59 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 4.74.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 1,216,449 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 657,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 53,078 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

