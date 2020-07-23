Marvell Technology Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 24,398 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 854% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,558 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

MRVL stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 113.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 101,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

