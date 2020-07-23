Martin S. Friedman Sells 14,028 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $68,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $107.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 25.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 26,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.