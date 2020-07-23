Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 96 ($1.18) to GBX 102 ($1.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 160 ($1.97) in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 141.80 ($1.75).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 96.48 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 236.50 ($2.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.78.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.