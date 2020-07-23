Markel (NYSE:MKL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Boenning Scattergood

Markel (NYSE:MKL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $8.49 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,054.67.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel stock opened at $958.69 on Tuesday. Markel has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $935.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,017.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora J. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $822.82 per share, for a total transaction of $822,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,078.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.