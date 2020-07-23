Markel (NYSE:MKL) Given Outperform Rating at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reissued their outperform rating on shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $8.49 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $945.00 price target on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $969.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,054.67.

NYSE:MKL opened at $958.69 on Tuesday. Markel has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $935.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1,017.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Debora J. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $822.82 per share, with a total value of $822,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,078.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 410.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,945,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Markel by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 57,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,933,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

