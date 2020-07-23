MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Given Buy Rating at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research restated their buy rating on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HZO. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.79.

HZO stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. MarineMax has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $563.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $308.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $150,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,743.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 71,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $1,656,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,628 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MarineMax by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,570 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MarineMax by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in MarineMax by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

