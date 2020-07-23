Marco Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.