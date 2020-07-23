Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,988,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,867,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.91, for a total transaction of $2,893,650.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.31, for a total transaction of $2,794,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $2,833,200.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $2,975,100.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $2,929,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.74, for a total transaction of $2,996,100.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total transaction of $2,957,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $2,857,350.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $2,735,700.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.62, for a total transaction of $2,769,300.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $191.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,062.83, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.56. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

