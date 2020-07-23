Marathon Petroleum Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

NYSE MPC opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.