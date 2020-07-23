Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

NYSE:MRO opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 663,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 457,001 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,462,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,348,000 after purchasing an additional 920,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Marathon Oil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 570,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,588 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

