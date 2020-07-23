Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.55). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

Shares of MRO opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 348.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,207,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,990,000 after buying an additional 4,824,162 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 257,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 13,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

