Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Mallinckrodt in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $665.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.07 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MNK. ValuEngine raised Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mallinckrodt in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.22.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.52 million, a P/E ratio of 0.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. Mallinckrodt has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 240,759 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 586,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 240,366 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 507.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,506,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,220 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

