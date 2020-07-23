Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MGY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 132.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $82,761.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,881,885 shares in the company, valued at $38,745,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $378,511. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

