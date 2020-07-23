MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAG. TD Securities upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cormark reiterated a top pick rating and set a C$18.60 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank set a C$20.00 price target on MAG Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.71.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

TSE MAG opened at C$23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.11. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$5.33 and a 52 week high of C$23.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 103.87, a current ratio of 104.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$262,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,693,002.50. Also, Director Richard Peter Clark sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$744,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$716,341.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,500 shares of company stock worth $4,366,850.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.