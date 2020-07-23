MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. (TSE:MDA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Get MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates alerts:

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates (TSE:MDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.97) by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$511.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$592.20 million.

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates has a 52 week low of C$61.80 and a 52 week high of C$71.00.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.