M Jeffrey Charney Sells 11,955 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,048,453.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,374,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PGR opened at $90.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $90.22.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 14.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Progressive by 45.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $35,864,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $208,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
