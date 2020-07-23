M Jeffrey Charney Sells 11,955 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,048,453.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,374,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PGR opened at $90.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $90.22.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 14.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Progressive by 45.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $35,864,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $208,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

