Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$9.50 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$9.00. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LUN. Eight Capital upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$7.10 to C$8.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.40 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.23.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$8.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 1,343.33. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.59.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$507.44 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total value of C$128,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,530,810.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.