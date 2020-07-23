Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$14.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.75.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$12.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.58. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.49.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$49.48 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 0.7867826 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.