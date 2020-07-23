Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU opened at $326.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.08. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $330.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.84.

In related news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,290 shares of company stock worth $23,034,370. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

