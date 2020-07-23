Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lovesac from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lovesac from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.44.

LOVE stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 2.92.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the first quarter worth $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 244.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

