Loopup Group (LON:LOOP) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Loopup Group PLC (LON:LOOP) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 179.50 ($2.21), approximately 1,275,439 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3,288% from the average daily volume of 37,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.50 ($2.20).

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 138.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.29.

Loopup Group Company Profile (LON:LOOP)

LoopUp Group plc provides software-as-a-service solutions for remote business meetings in the United States, European Union, and internationally. Its LoopUp platform serves mid-to-large enterprises across various industries, as well as SMEs in professional service sectors, such as law, banking, private equity, consulting, and PR.

