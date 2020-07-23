Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Loop Industries stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a current ratio of 20.53. The stock has a market cap of $379.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.78. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that Loop Industries will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 38.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 641,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 30,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

