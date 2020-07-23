Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Raised to $73.50

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $65.00 to $73.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.56.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. Logitech International has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $791.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.14 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 52,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,403,254.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,143,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $596,096.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,469 shares of company stock worth $20,202,985 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $184,009,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,850 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 5,004.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 384,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 376,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 220,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 120,263 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

