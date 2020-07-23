Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Invests $18.71 Million in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,707,000. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $265.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $265.59.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura upped their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

