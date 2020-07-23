Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $41.36 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,572.02.

GOOGL opened at $1,564.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,062.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,458.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,369.19. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

