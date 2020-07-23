Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Announces Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 23.75-24.05 EPS.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $394.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.28.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.