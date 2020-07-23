Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2,470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

