Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) & GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Critical Contrast

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Livongo Health alerts:

This table compares Livongo Health and GDS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livongo Health $170.20 million 63.54 -$55.27 million ($1.01) -109.47 GDS $592.15 million 20.52 -$63.97 million ($0.52) -153.65

Livongo Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Livongo Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Livongo Health and GDS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livongo Health 0 2 16 0 2.89 GDS 1 0 9 0 2.80

Livongo Health presently has a consensus target price of $80.50, suggesting a potential downside of 27.19%. GDS has a consensus target price of $74.36, suggesting a potential downside of 6.93%. Given GDS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GDS is more favorable than Livongo Health.

Profitability

This table compares Livongo Health and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livongo Health -22.05% -11.81% -8.88% GDS -8.91% -4.37% -1.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Livongo Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Livongo Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GDS beats Livongo Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.