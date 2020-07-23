Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) CFO Lee Shapiro Sells 48,565 Shares

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) CFO Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $5,528,153.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,899,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,267,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lee Shapiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Lee Shapiro sold 52 shares of Livongo Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $3,887.52.

Shares of NASDAQ LVGO opened at $110.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $115.80.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Livongo Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Livongo Health by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Livongo Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Livongo Health by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVGO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $69.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.95.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

