LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Rowe boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

RAMP stock opened at $46.23 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 32.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $34,688.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

