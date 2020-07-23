Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.09 million.Limelight Networks also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.10 EPS.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.29 million, a P/E ratio of -133.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.84.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,699 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $142,555.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,564 shares in the company, valued at $698,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 14,045 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $100,281.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 731,101 shares of company stock worth $4,808,486 in the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

