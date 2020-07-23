Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$27.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$25.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$25.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$25.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.45.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$34.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.29. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$10.50 and a one year high of C$49.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.46.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.