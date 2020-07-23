Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $155.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $145.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,686,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 200,814 shares during the period. Weber Alan W boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 395,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 253,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lifetime Brands (LCUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.