Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Life Storage in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2020 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

LSI stock opened at $95.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day moving average of $100.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,269,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,441,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 30.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,559 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 35.6% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 5.8% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

