Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its target price increased by Pivotal Research from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LBTYA. ValuEngine raised Liberty Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC raised Liberty Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. New Street Research raised Liberty Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Redburn Partners raised Liberty Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $23.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $124,448.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,043.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,722 shares of company stock worth $501,377 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Liberty Global by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Liberty Global by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Liberty Global by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

