Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Purchases 217 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,540,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $3,108,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

NYSE JPM opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

