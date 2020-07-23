Learning Technologies Group’s (LTG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 162 ($1.99) to GBX 153 ($1.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 150.60 ($1.85).

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

LON LTG opened at GBX 123.60 ($1.52) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135. Learning Technologies Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.18 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 174.40 ($2.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $911.23 million and a P/E ratio of 77.25.

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed sold 1,300,000 shares of Learning Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.54), for a total value of £1,625,000 ($1,999,753.88).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.