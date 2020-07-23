Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$5.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to announce ($5.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($6.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($4.37). Lear reported earnings of $3.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 241.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $11.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.47.

LEA opened at $116.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $143.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $721,455,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 15.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,245,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after buying an additional 692,494 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,306,000 after buying an additional 174,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 340.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,066,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,686,000 after buying an additional 824,450 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 89.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 861,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,149,000 after buying an additional 405,925 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

