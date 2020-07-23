Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAUR. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of LAUR opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.78. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.48 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon acquired 101,118 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $903,994.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,122.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 22.4% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 7,115,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,397 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laureate Education by 46.1% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Laureate Education by 159.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Laureate Education by 26.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,509,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,379,000 after acquiring an additional 532,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Laureate Education by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 71,610 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

