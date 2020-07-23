Laura L. Felice Sells 7,000 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,736.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BJ opened at $41.44 on Thursday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 4.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,638,000. AXA acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,198,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.37.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

