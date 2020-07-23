Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 44 by UBS Group

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 44 target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a CHF 43 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 44 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 54 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 49 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 57 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 50.09.

Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52-week high of CHF 60.

