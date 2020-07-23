Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 44 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 44 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LHN. Barclays set a CHF 49 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 57 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC set a CHF 43 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 54 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lafargeholcim has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 50.09.

Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.